We start Wednesday with the latest news and rumors from the transfer market. From the clause that Tottenham left in the sale of Harry Kane, to the possible return of Ibrahimovic to AC Milan, through the great moment of Joao Félix.
President Daniel Levy gave the surprise at the ‘Tottenham Fan Forum’ held tonight by stating that the English striker will always be welcome and that there is a buyback clause for Harry Kane.
According to Orazio Accomando, journalist from DAZN Italy, Zlatan Ibrahimovic could have a new future at Milan. The Swedish striker, now retired, met with the club’s owner, Gerry Cardinale, and he expressed his desire to have him at the San Siro. Zlatan has power in Milan given his experience and the weight he had in the squad. He continues to be an important figure, conveying his support to the squad before his debut in the Champions League against Newcastle.
“I feel very good about playing here, in this fantastic club in which I have been very well received by all my teammates and the people. I am enjoying with my teammates and my teammates help me. I couldn’t do anything alone,” commented the new FC Barcelona player.
Manchester United’s start to the season has been bad, and fans are beginning to question the club’s decisions in the transfer market. Onana is beginning to be criticized by the fans, but the goalkeeper does not hide and answers: “I’m not here just to be good with my feet. I’m here first and foremost to avoid goals. That’s why I’m here,” he argued.
“I can’t blame the boys. I just thought we were good on the ball. But this is the level of the Champions League. This is the top of the world, the top of Europe. How they play is where we have to go. But still “We are far from that. That is no shame. Now we live this as a great learning moment. That’s how you should see it. This was the first of six games and also the most difficult. Barcelona is simply a very good team,” declared the Dutch technician.
Víctor Ruiz, a central defender with proven experience and a blue-and-white past, has already jumped on board. In the second move after the market closed, Fran Garagarza, sports director, tied up the defender, who was free after his relationship with Betis had ended. Víctor signs for one season and will be presented this Thursday.
“He is a brilliant player, he is full of confidence at the moment and has amazing ability. It is fantastic to have him in our team and obviously, being so young, he is going to be the future of our team and probably of Real Madrid as well, so “It’s a pleasure to see him,” said the Bayern player about his compatriot.
“One day return to Milan? I don’t know, I would pay to see my future. Maybe yes or maybe no, football is strange. I won’t close the door to Milan, I will never hide my love and passion for Milan” said the footballer.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Kane #Ibrahimovic #Joao #Félix
Leave a Reply