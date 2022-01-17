There McLaren breaks the delay and goes to the attack, frontally, of the other top teams of the Circus: Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari. No names are mentioned, but in the very long ‘programmatic’ declaration written for 2022 by the CEO of Woking Zak Brown the indictment of the F1 superpowers is quite evident. An extremely clear-cut stance, after a possible discussion had been discussed in the last few weeks increase in the budget cap – whose bar for 2022 is positioned at 135 million dollars – in the event of an actual increase from three to six in the number of Sprint Races this season. McLaren – along with the other middle and back teams – is strongly opposed to this possibility.

Zak Brown did not use periphrasis to express his thoughts and – even without direct quotations – he clearly hinted at the main recipients of his words. “Some teams are still looking for excuses to raise the cost ceiling and win championships with checkbooks – wrote Brown on the team’s official website – the ongoing lobbying by certain teams to raise the cost ceiling for damage caused during sprint races is one example. The sprint racing initiative brought in new spectators and raised the sport’s profile, expanding the global fan base. However, these teams continue to ask for a cost cap hike for a disproportionate amount of money, despite the clear evidence that little damage occurred during these races last year, in an ill-concealed attempt to protect their competitive advantage. “.

“The current governance structure of sport – added the American manager, hurling another torpedo against the rival team – it allows you to have a situation in which some teams, to protect their competitive advantage, actually stand holding sport hostage compared to what is best for fans and therefore for sport in general. These teams seem unable to accept that a budget limit is in the interest of the sport and fail to break their habit of throwing money to get to the top“. It will now be interesting to understand what impact Brown’s harsh words will have on the many political issues to be addressed in the coming weeks in view of the new season.