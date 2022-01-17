The third installment of Auxílio Brasil, for the month of January, begins to be paid this Tuesday (8) to 17.5 million Brazilian families. With the inclusion of 2.7 million families, the Ministry of Citizenship claims to have zeroed out the queue of subscribers to the social program that replaces Bolsa Família.

The 2022 Budget allocates BRL 89 billion for the payment of Auxílio Brasil, in the amount of BRL 400 per family per month.

The order of payments is relative to the last digit of the beneficiary’s Social Identification Number (NIS). They start to receive those who have the NIS ending in 1.

Questions about the program can be asked on the Caixa Tem application or through Auxílio Brasil itself. Those who already received the Bolsa Família automatically receive the new aid, without the need to re-register in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico).

View the Auxílio Brasil payment schedule

