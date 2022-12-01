His transfer from Alpine to McLarencomplete with a war of press releases and a legal battle that followed, was the most talked about of the whole summer, despite the fact that the person concerned has not yet covered a single race kilometer in a Grand Prix. Oscar Piastri, champion of F3 in 2020 and of F2 in 2021, is undoubtedly the ‘hottest’ name among those of young drivers who have not yet made their debut in the Circus after having done well in the preparatory categories. His double success, achieved in both cases at the first attempt, has precedents only as achieved in recent years by Charles Leclerc and George Russell. Inevitably, therefore, the 21-year-old Australian carries a full of expectations not indifferent.

His debut at the wheel of a McLaren had already taken place in the tests organized by Pirelli at the end of the 2022 season, on the Abu Dhabi circuit. Only today, however, was Piastri able to visit the Woking factory, headquarters of the British team, for which the 2001 class from Melbourne chose to abruptly cut ties with the Alpine, which had accompanied him up to the gates of the Circus. McLaren’s Twitter profile documented Piastri’s ‘first day of school’, complete with a sweatshirt with his new team’s logo prominently displayed on the chest. The Aussie, who has replaced his compatriot Daniel Ricciardo, will be one of three rookies on the track next year, together with Nyck De Vries (who has already competed at Monza this year, scoring points) and the American Logan Sargeant.