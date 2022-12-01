The explorations that add to the knowledge of the ancient world continue to impress even today. One of the most recent findings has to do with Egyptian mummies that may have inhabited the territory 2,000 years ago.

The archaeologists were surprised by the discovery of the mummies that instead of the tongue have pieces of gold and has generated some explanations that are not definitive, but offer an overview of the meaning of death in these societies.

The excavation site is located in Quesna, in the Nile Delta. This Egyptian region is a necropolis, that is, an area designated as a cemetery and was used for these purposes in different periods of Egyptian civilizationat least in three.

The information about the mummies and the offerings found was released in a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities a few days ago. The specialists describe the explorations in a structure made of mud bricks, made up of two rooms, one that served as a vault and the other as a burial pit. It is a recently discovered archaeological complex, where they also found another section with three vaults, of which only collapsed walls remain, judging by the photographs.

Archaeologists were surprised by the discovery. Photo: Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities

Among what they found, in addition to mummies with gold tongues, skeletons with gold-covered bones and funerary offerings surrounding the bodies, such as beetles and lotus flowers made of the same precious metal, were distinguished. These “treasures” are added to the discoveries revealed at the beginning of last year in Alexandria.

In February 2021, after excavating 16 tombs in northern Egypt, specifically in the Temple of Taposiris Magna in Alexandria, the exploration team, made up of Egyptians and Dominicans, identified the first mummies with a golden tongue. The specialists attribute the incorporation of a precious metal to the corpses to the belief of a divine intercession after death. The golden tongue would work as an amulet for the presentation of the deceased before the court of the god Osiris, who is named master of the underworld and judge of the dead.

Gold was considered “the skin of the gods”, especially in the god Ra, attributed to the sun, perhaps because of its shine, and it was a metal used in funerary rituals, although not in all. Ra was the leader of all the gods and the counterpart of Osiris: light and dark, eternity and end.

Under this belief, the language would be a guarantee to live in the afterlife. Specialists have delved into the beliefs of the ancient populations in Egypt, where death was synonymous with silence so as not to disturb Osiris, and they believe that this addition could mean reducing noise in the meeting with the master. But until now all are speculations that seek to answer the fascinating rituals.

However, time is running against archaeologists because the pieces have begun to disintegrate, taking the secrets of ancient Egyptian communities with them in the dust. This is how officials from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities recognized it, and that makes the pieces found even more valuable.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA) / GDA