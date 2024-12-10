Vinícius returns as a starter in the Champions League and Kylian Mbappé retires injured in Bergamo. The two Real Madrid forwards were only able to spend 35 minutes together on the pitch in the match against Atalanta. Well, the Frenchman asked for the change before the end of the first half due to a muscle problem.

The striker was complaining about the back of his left thigh. The striker’s injury could be an important condition in the three remaining games in 2024, especially since there are only 8 days left until the final of the Intercontinental Cup that Real Madrid has to play as champion of the last Champions League in Doha.

Before, on Saturday, Ancelotti’s men must visit Rayo in Vallecas in the League. And after the trip to Qatar, Madrid will host Sevilla on December 22.

The sensations

The striker was complaining about the back of his left thigh but his face did not express concern.

After an irregular start to the season and criticism for missing some penalties, Mbappé was recovering his best level and had opened the scoring at the Gewiss Stadium. It is his third goal in the last four games, for a total of 12 with the white shirt.

However, 25 minutes after scoring 0-1, the forward sat on the midfield line and said enough. Of course, the footballer left the field of play walking on his own two feet and his face, despite being upset, did not seem very concerned.

In this 2024

Madrid, in addition to the Intercontinental, has two League games left: Saturday in Vallecas and the 22nd against Sevilla

He was replaced by Rodrygo, who returned after being absent at the last minute in Girona. In fact, during the first minutes of the match the Brazilian was warming up, a sign that Mbappé had already felt some physical discomfort.