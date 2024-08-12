Tesla is ready to market the latest Cybertruck too outside the United States. Canada and Mexico ready to welcome it: Carscoops reports that customers who had booked the American electric pick-up many years ago can now finally configure it and finalize the order. The launch of Tesla Cybertruck in Canada and Mexico comes nine months after the start of deliveries of the model on the US market.

Tesla Cybertruck Arrives in Canada and Mexico

How come a delay of this type? Some reports point to Transport Canada for being the culprit in Canada, as the agency apparently took its time in approving the electric pickup for sale and, in July, had to grant it an exemption to legalize its advanced steer-by-wire system, which will last five years. Available to order in these two markets are the all wheel drive or the flagship Foundation Series CyberBeast.

Prices outside the US

We are waiting to know the prices which the model will have on the Mexican market, while in Canada the price list will start at 137,990 Canadian dollars (just under 92,000 euros) for the Cybertruck AWD version and 165,990 Canadian dollars (just over 110,000 euros) for the CyberBeast of the Foundation series with three electric motors. In Canada, however, a surcharge must be considered due to the federal tax on luxury, which was introduced in 2022 for vehicles priced above $100,000 CAD and adds 10% or 20% of the amount above six figures. From this perspective, we know that Tesla is working on obtaining an exemption.