The last two large companies incorporated into the public sector by the Generalitat Valenciana still during the Botanical Government, the one that manages the ITV and Feria Valenciahave not managed to pass the review of their annual accounts carried out by the Audit Office of the Generalitat Valenciana. In the case of Feria Valencia, the supervisory body, in addition to deny your opinion considering that you cannot express an opinion with the information that emerges from them, detects several irregularities in remuneration.

In 2023, Feria Valencia continued to incur heavy losses after the bailout by the Generalitat. As published elEconomista.esthe now company of the Generalitat Valenciana lost 14.6 million euros in 2023despite the fact that when it approved its accounts in March the Valencian Government communicated “after-tax results of negative 1.4 million euros”.

The report of the Audit Office includes among the significant breaches of the regulations that “the remuneration of certain jobs exceeds the established limits in the Budget Law of the Generalitat for the financial year 2023″.

As the audit report explains, the salaries of six positions exceed “the limits established in article 43 of Law 9/2022, of December 30, on the Budgets of the Generalitat for the year 2023, with respect to category A1 jobs, destination complement 30 and specific complement E50” . Furthermore, alsoThe CEO’s remuneration exceeds the expected limit in article 6 of Decree 95/2016, of the Consell, of regulation, limitation and transparency of the regime of managerial personnel of the instrumental public sector.

Although these limits can be exceeded if the Consell so approves, according to the Audit Office “there is no evidence that Feria Valencia has adopted the measures provided for in the cited articles, including the authorization of the Consell through a reasoned agreement.”

Supplements and diets

Furthermore, the trustees have also detected that “in some cases compensation supplements have been paid that are not included in the collective agreement.” Specifically, this formula has been applied to practically the entire staff, as it states that “106 workers out of 118 on staff “have received various salary supplements that are not included in the collective agreement”.

The report noted that “there is no documentation that proves the agreement between the company and the worker for the collection of said supplements,” which Last year they amounted to 361,057 euros.

In the labor section, the control also points out that “the compensation received by workers for per diems and transportation expenses exceeds the amounts of Decree 24/1997, of February 11, of the Valencian Government, on compensation for service and bonuses for extraordinary services.

These irregularities in personnel expenses are just some of the 17 significant breaches of the regulations applicable to Fira València that affect the areas of personnel (five), contracting (nine), transparency and good governance (two) and safety policy. the information.

But the fundamental factor why it rejects the opinion is the fact that Feria Valencia “does not have an independent and current expert assessment” of the land, buildings and facilities of the fairgrounds that the Valencia City Council transferred to the Generalitat and the latter to the company in the rescue process.