There were weeks, even months, when many Real Madrid fans wondered if the Mbappe of Hacendado, but 2024 ends happily for the Frenchman. He is not yet at the level he showed during his years at PSG; but he is getting closer to him. His numbers, despite these irregular first four months, are good and his feelings, physical and emotional, are also on the rise. Kylian is finally starting to be Mbappe.

«It is true that in the last few games I have played better, but I know that I have much more in my legs and that I can do much more. The Bilbao game is good for me because I’m hitting rock bottom. I missed a penalty and it’s time to realize that I have to give my all for this shirt and play with personality,” explained the footballer after the victory.

Ancelotti said on Saturday, in the preview, that the adaptation period of Kylian it was over. The French forward agrees with his coach and acknowledges that he finally feels like one of the squad: “I think we know each other better now. I joined the team in the summer and that changes many things, but now the adaptation, as the coach says, is over. “I feel good in the team, we can see on the field that I understand myself better with my teammates and the whole team plays much better.”

The goal of Kylian It was one of his best with the Madrid shirt. As well as the one that Valverde scored. Two actions that are not unknown to him: «In training we make these bombs, like mine or Fede’s. And the other two goals have been very good collective actions,” said the Frenchman, who hopes for a good 2025 for Madrid and for him: “I wish a good new year for all Madrid fans and their families, especially personally, which It is the most important thing. And then many titles, many games like today and enjoying playing for Real Madrid.”









“I have not feared for my position”

An optimistic and happy closing of the year for Mbappeand also for Ancelotti. The Italian confessed this week that there was a moment during this first stretch of the season when he thought he would not be able to turn the situation around, but he has managed to do so. As he has repeated on many occasions, the Madrid He made it to Christmas alive: «After the match against Milan, we spoke clearly, we did self-criticism and we fixed it. We lacked attitude, collective commitment and running more. Since that defeat, it has been two demanding and hard months, but the team, little by little, has returned to doing things well and ends the year alive and looking forward to facing 2025.

Ancelotti, who gives his team an outstanding rating in 2024, had his worst moment after that defeat in Champions against Milanjust three days after losing 0-4 against Barça. A delicate moment that ended by winning Osasuna, but if that had not been the case, he does not believe it would have cost him his job: «I have never feared for my job, even though I know what my job is like when things don’t go well. Despite the rumors, the club has always shown me affection, calm and has supported me a lot. And I trust what my club tells me. “That’s what a coach needs.”