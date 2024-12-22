Sevilla FC leaves the Santiago Bernabéu with a defeat (4-2) in what was Jesús Navas’ last game as a professional. Both issues, the team’s sporting performance against Real Madrid and the departure of the Sevilla captain and legend, were addressed by Xavier García Pimienta from the press room of the Madrid stadium. «I think the team has gone from less to more. When we were better, in the second half, the result was already quite adverse. After Madrid’s third goal, the team has shown courage in moving forward. We have scored 3-1. It is not known what would have happened if, at the beginning of the second half, we had been able to score that chance for Isaac that Courtois saved very well. At 4-1, the game has practically been resolved. The team has continued trying and we have been better, calmer, because it was already very difficult to get something positive from here. We scored the second goal and we had the play from Isaac’s stick. In the second half I think we were better, but with the result being so adverse… Madrid was superior in the first half and left the game decided there. It is true that we have not given up, but knowing that it was already difficult to do something positive,” he said about the meeting.

Likewise, the Catalan coach issued his assessment of these first months of the season: «Positive. The players and everyone are adapting to a new way of playing and even training. Little by little, the team is getting what we all want. The line is ascending. When we have competed with rivals at the top of the classification it has been difficult for us, but we are in that process. We are capable of competing against everyone. In this second round we really have to see the improvement that we all want from Sevilla,” he indicated.

Regarding how he saw Jesús Navas after officially saying goodbye to football, García Pimienta admitted that “it has been very exciting. First, the hallway of the Real Madrid and Sevilla players together. And the thanks of the Santiago Bernabéu. Last week we had a magnificent day, saying goodbye to his audience, his fans, at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. When the game ended he did that lap of honor and no one left the stadium. Today, too, with the entire stadium standing. That shows the legend that is Jesús Navas in Sevilla, but also in national football. The boy was very excited because he knows that a very long career of which he should be proud is coming to an end. Achieving everything he has achieved, but especially being loved in all the stadiums of Spanish football, is something to take into account. I imagine that when he hasn’t trained or played for a while he will realize what a legend he is, for Sevilla and for football. I, personally, I am very happy to have been able to train him in these six months. We all knew that he is a great player, but I have met a much better person.”

Regarding the palace’s role for the remainder of the season, the coach commented that “Jesus, now, is going to have a time of rest. I suppose to think about everything he has done and what lies ahead. Naturally, he has to be an important part of Sevilla in another area. He has to instill in everyone, and in us too, that Sevillismo that he has in his veins. He has been an example for everyone. In the way he feels most comfortable, he has to continue collaborating for Sevilla. I think he’s up for the job. When he decides when and what he wants to do, we will all be happy to be with him again.”









Returning to the match, García Pimienta referred to the difference that the teams showed on the field of play: «When you face rivals from the top team, who are currently superior to you in terms of technical quality, it is very difficult. When you’re wrong or when they’re right… You see Madrid’s first two goals and there’s little you can do. They have maximum effectiveness, but also in controls and passes. It seems easy when you’re away, but it’s not. Top level players do it normally, but it costs us a little more. In front of him he had a team that he valued and respected a lot like Sevilla and he had to exploit their greatest strengths. Today Madrid was at its highest level because they knew we could hurt them. “They have been superior,” he acknowledged.

He also highlighted what it has been like to train Jesús Navas in recent months, considering that the captain “is everything. We had a conversation this week. I asked him if he wanted to say goodbye on the field, or if he wanted his last game to be at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. and said that He promised that, until the last day, he would be wearing the Sevilla shirt and if I needed him, he would be there. If we had a friendly in New Zealand tomorrow, he would come because he has committed. He wanted to say goodbye doing what he knows best, which is playing. It had a nice ending with the welcome and farewell to the stadium. He has to continue with us, but in a situation in which he feels comfortable. Naturally, what We cannot is lose Jesus in Sevilla. He is committed to doing what is most interesting for Sevilla as soon as he feels well.”

García Pimienta also revealed what he said to Navas before jumping onto the grass: “I told him to enjoy those minutes. Even if you play an official match against Real Madrid, you know that they are their last 30 or 35 minutes in professional football. I am very happy to have been your coach in recent months. I am privileged because I have trained Jesús Navas and because I have met the person«. In line with this, regarding the influence he exerts, the Nervionense coach commented that »one of the reasons why I know that Jesús wanted to stay here for these months was because, knowing the situation at Sevilla, I wanted to instill what it means to be a Sevilla player. Not only in games, but also in training. I can assure you that he has achieved it. He is not a man to shout, but to lead by example. When he couldn’t train, he was in the gym; He has not missed any training, in the sense of always being at the press conference. He said that he was leaving satisfied because he had been able to convey to everyone in the locker room what it means to wear this shirt.”

As for other names, García Pimienta spoke about the minutes he gave García Pascual at the Bernabéu: «He did a good second half last week against Celta and I think he deserved to participate again. Isaac, apart from the effort, has four cards and we have an important game against Valencia. Álvaro has left everything he has behind. Although he is in the process of training due to his age, I think he can contribute things to Sevilla«he stated.

Finally, regarding Álvaro Fernández’s game and Nyland’s availability to be a starter again, the coach alleged the following: «I cannot evaluate Álvaro’s game because I have seen it. on site on the bench When we analyze the game calmly, I will evaluate it in general and on an individual level. I have already said it in the previous ones, that Both Nyland and Álvaro are two First Division goalkeepers who are trained. Nyland had the misfortune of getting injured. Álvaro, when he has participated, has done very well. I am very calm because Either of the two can participate and be Sevilla’s starting goalkeeper.. I hope they are both at the highest level and that the team benefits from it.”