Ali Khamenei uses his social media to praise terrorist groups supported by Iran, deny the Holocaust and preach the destruction of Israel | Photo: EFE/EPA/Office of the Supreme Leader of Iran

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has had his Instagram and Facebook accounts closed. A Meta spokesperson said in a statement that the removal occurred because these accounts “repeatedly violated our policy on dangerous organizations and individuals.”

Khamenei had more than 200,000 followers on his English-language Instagram account and more than 5 million on his Persian-language profile.

Although Meta did not cite specific posts to justify Khamenei's ban, Iran's supreme leader uses his social media to praise terrorist groups supported by Tehran, such as Hamas and Yemen's Houthis, deny the Holocaust and preach the destruction of Israel .

Calls for Meta's social media accounts to be closed increased following the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel in October last year.