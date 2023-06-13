French soccer star Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint Germain that he will leave the reigning Ligue 1 champion when his contract ends in the summer of 2004. This was reported on Monday by the sports newspaper L’Equipe, adding that the striker has sent a formal letter to the French club confirming such an end.

The French international would not activate in this way the unilateral option he had to extend his current contract for another year, which he renewed in the summer of 2022. He could even be sold this summer, a situation that until now they had not considered at any time seriously the leaders of PSG, a club owned by the Qatar investment fund.

“PSG, surprised and tired by their player’s decision, wants to show a firm position this time: now, either Mbappé extends his contract this summer, or he will be sold before the market closes,” says L’Equipe about this case. . And they add in this regard, citing sources from the Parisian club: “He will not go free under any circumstances.”

Other French media point to the strangeness of the Parisian team regarding the letter from their star. They point out that Mbappe had no obligation to communicate it and it would be enough for him not to exercise the option to renew for a third season (until June 2025) before June 30.

failed transfer



Mbappé was already in a similar situation in the past, when for more than a year he was linked more and more strongly with Real Madrid. In the summer of 2021, the club chaired by Florentino Pérez even submitted a formal offer for the striker, which ended up raising it to 200 million euros, but did not receive a formal response from PSG.

The following year, when it was expected that the French star would end up signing for the white team after several nods from the player himself, he finally ended up renewing with PSG for two seasons plus an optional third.

The 24-year-old, who has scored 41 goals in 43 games in all competitions for PSG this season, would be free to negotiate and sign a pre-contract with a new club from January 1, 2024 if he finally decides to stay in Paris. during the next season. In fact, in his latest statements on this matter after a recent awards gala, that is precisely what he said: «I have a one-year contract and I will respect it. I will be here next year”, in reference to the 2023-2024 campaign.