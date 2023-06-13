The Great Place to Work contest held its annual 2023 event this Thursday, June 8, in which it recognized the best companies to work for in Mexico. This edition has awarded, among many other important companies in the country, Integon Service, a company that seeks to break barriers in the customer service sector.

The company was ranked 42nd among the most outstanding companies of between 500 and 5,000 multinational employees, and in fact repeats itself on the list, since in 2022 it already obtained position number 32 in the same category.

Not only that, but on March 22, Integon was already listed as one of the best Mexican companies where women can work, in the Great Place to Work for Women 2023 contest, something it had also achieved the previous year.

The list released this Thursday also includes prominent names in the Mexican industry such as DHL, AT&T, Infonavit, Grupo Posadas or the pharmaceutical company Pisa, which stood out in the largest of the categories, that of companies with more than 5,000 employees.

In the category of 50 to 500 employees, names such as Novo Nordisk, Tequila Sauza, Fortinet, Ualá, Financiera Trínitas, Cyberpuerta or Flink stand out.

Fernando Becerra, director of Human Resources, assured after receiving the certification that the Great Place to Work award motivates Integon to “continue incorporating our values ​​as a fundamental part of the pillars that sustain our organization.”

He also explained that it “commits them more to continue maintaining a place where everyone is welcome with equal opportunities for development, always taking care to maintain the great work culture that has been generated at Integon up to now.”

The impulse that Integon is giving in recent times in terms of work culture and women’s rights does not only stop at the awards obtained as Great Place to Work. Becerra recently inaugurated, together with Tijuana authorities, a lactation room inside the company building where mothers who work at the company can breastfeed their babies in a private and safe space and even keep it in a refrigerator.

On the other hand, last April Integon also became the first company in the extensive customer service sector in Tijuana to join the Punto Naranja initiative. This is a program of the Tijuana City Council to promote safe spaces for the shelter and adequate care for women who have suffered some type of violence on public roads or who feel at risk of suffering it, or also within the company’s own building. , if applicable.

During an act held to add integon to the Punto Naranja program, Tanya Alvarado, director of the Municipal Institute for Women of Tjuana (IMMUJER), explained that “the personnel of the administrative, management and security area (of Integon) received the training on security protocols and effective attention to girls and women by Punto Naranja that promotes the prevention, attention and eradication of violence against women and girls in public spaces”.