After what was the suspension of the match with Defensa y Justicia due to the death of a fan at the Monumental Stadium, River Plate quickly changed its mind and faced an essential commitment for its future in the Copa Libertadores, and took it forward with a great triumph by 2-0 against Fluminense, to place second in the group with a date to go.
Returning to the Argentine Soccer Professional League, Martín Demichelis’ “Millionaire” needed a victory against Banfield to continue taking off at the top, and he did it with authority: it was 4-1, with a double by Lucas Beltrán, one by Pablo Solari and the rest of Salomón Rondón.
Next, we will review the calendar that is coming to the River Plate team both in the domestic competition that it leads and in the Copa Libertadores.
The “Millionaire” must play against Varela’s “Halcón”, in the match that had been postponed from date 19 due to the death of a River Plate fan. A time of 32 minutes and another of 33 will be played, in the clash that is tied 0-0.
Another of the matches that he must win to continue moving away from his pursuers. Bovaglio’s Instituto had a good start but then failed to establish itself in the First Division, and was replaced by Dabove. River will play a full field again.
River hopes to reach this match with chances of qualifying for the round of 16 of the contest. He knows it depends on himself, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy. You must win and wait.
In the Claudio Tapia, the “Millionaire” will visit a land where San Lorenzo fell, although the “Handsome” has not been having a good run in recent games. We will see what happens in the final stretch of the championship.
Demichelis’s team will be local against Pipo Gorosito’s, looking for a new victory that will lead them. It will be the date 23 of 27, so River could already begin to seal its goal of winning the tournament.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETITION
|
DEFENSE AND JUSTICE
|
6/17
|
21.00
|
LPF
|
INSTITUTE
|
6/22
|
19.45
|
LPF
|
THE STRONGEST
|
6/27
|
21.00
|
LIBERATORS CUP
|
SHUTTLES
|
TO SET
|
TO SET
|
LPF
|
COLON
|
TO SET
|
TO SET
|
LPF
