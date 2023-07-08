Paris (dpa)

French international top scorer Kylian Mbappe believes his achievements at Paris Saint-Germain were not appreciated enough by the French fans, but he understands why.

Mbappe said in an interview with “France Football” magazine: “People in France saw me when I was growing up, they saw me all the time in Paris Saint-Germain or the national team, and for years I scored a lot of goals, so for people this has become a normal thing.”

Mbappe believes that the fact that he played in Paris Saint-Germain “does not help”, given that it is a polarizing club. Mbappe’s contract with Saint-Germain expires in June 2024, and the two parties have not yet agreed to renew the contract between them. In order for Saint-Germain to benefit financially from Mbappe, he must agree to sell him this summer or in the next winter transfer period.

“We cannot allow one of the best players in the world to leave for free,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said this week. Saint-Germain asked Mbappe to determine his fate by July 31, but the player did not address his fate with the French club or the possibility of his transfer to Spanish Real Madrid, and only said, “I am thirsty for victories, I do not want to be just part of a team that exists only for the sake of competition.” “I don’t know what Paris Saint-Germain is missing,” he said, who was knocked out by Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of sixteen after being defeated in the home and away rounds.