“At the bottom there is room“, the successful Peruvian series on América TV, surprised its thousands of fans with its episode 258. Although the plot was turning a bit dark with the eminent return of Claudia Llanos, there were also moments for laughter, thanks to the recent interest romantic by Joel Gonzales All product of the entry of a new character named Patty and played by none other than Melissa Paredes.

The appearance of the former beauty queen in “AFHS” shocked thousands of fans, since the preview of the last episode did not give any indication of her arrival. In this panorama, we share everything that is known about the new pull of the program.

Who is Patty, the character of Melissa Paredes?

In chapter 258 of “At the back there is room”, Melissa Paredes she played Patty, a food delivery girl who met Joel for delivering her menu for 7.50 soles. To the bad luck of her character, she made a mistake with her request on several occasions due to being clueless. “I am a woman of my word”, she said after returning and giving her food as she was originally supposed to.

According to her, it has been in delivery for two days, so it was normal for her to have bad moments. However, she swore that she would soon get better and would have no complaints from him. It only remains to wait if she will have more development in the following chapters and if we will learn more about her relationship with the chef who provides her with snacks.

Joel’s new love on “AFHS”?

As we saw in “At the bottom there is room“, Joel has suffered several love disappointments. After Fernanda, his frustrated romance with Macarena has left its mark on him. On both occasions, he had to compete against Mike, the ‘Gringo Delay’. However, now he could be ready to open his heart again and start a relationship with Patty, with whom he showed good chemistry from the beginning.

“Everything he does to see you again. You are still valid (…) He is your fan in love with Group 7. He has recognized you. No wonder so many mistakes, so much back and forth, he wants to see you, then. Don’t be healthy,” he said the ‘Boy with a Fish Face’ about her and their first meeting.

