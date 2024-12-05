After the Anfield disaster, and with more doubts than ever about his leadership capacity after giving up two penalties against Getafe, Kylian Mbappé returned to a great stage: San Mamés, to face Athletic Club de Bilbao, with the pressure of not failing in the League to avoid giving Barça an advantage again. And the Frenchman was not up to the task.. For this reason, through a message on his social networks, he has accepted his mistakes and has been vindicated for what is coming.

On the temple lawn athleticzalethe ‘9’ of Real Madrid once again sinned with offside, in the definition, with mistakes on clear occasions, and also from eleven meterslike against Liverpool, at the decisive moment of the match.

With the score at 1-0, Julen Agirrezabala misjudged when trying to clear a foul taken by Rodrygo and hit Rüdiger on the back of the head with his fists. The ball hit the crossbar and the referee then awarded a penalty. The perfect opportunity for Mbappé to redeem himself for his mistake in the Champions League and get Real Madrid into the game.

But Kylian threw it like at Anfield: too loose, without tension, and halfway up, to the right from the San Sebastian goalkeeper, who guessed his direction and denied him the goal with a good save. All his teammates consoled him, but the Frenchman was very upset after making a new mistake.

Even more so because, although Bellingham tied the match by pushing Agirrezabala’s clearance into the net after Mbappé’s shot from outside the area, Real Madrid ended up falling in San Mamés (2-1) and losing three crucial points in the fight for the League.

After the match, the captain of the French team did not hide and addressed his fans with a clear message: “Bad result. A big mistake in a match in which every detail counts. I take full responsibility. It’s a difficult time, but It is the best time to change this situation and show who I am“.