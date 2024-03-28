Constructors' World Championship objective

“In what case will I be satisfied at the end of 2024? If we have done a better job than in 2023.” The Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur had not set any objectives on the eve of this season which has recorded a Ferrari that is, to say the least, in great shape, especially when compared to the stuttering SF-23 which began 2023 by immediately sending Charles Leclerc to a penalty on the starting grid of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the second GP of the season (due to the knockout of two control units in Bahrain).

The SF-24 already has a victory under its belt, even with a double – missing from Bahrain 2022 – Charles Leclerc is four points behind Max Verstappen in the Drivers' standings and Ferrari just as many points behind Red Bull in the Constructors' standings. The numbers should not be deceiving, Verstappen raised the white flag due to a technical problem in Australia, but dominated in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, races in which Sergio Perez completed the Red Bull double. Other numbers that don't deceive are those of Ferrari's certified leap in quality: the SF-24 is the car that has achieved the most significant increase in performance – and not by little – compared to its previous sister. In Japan there will not be any updates yet, but we can be optimistic about the developments that will be made to this project which started out very well.

Frederic Vasseur's management is therefore bearing clear fruit. The French manager doesn't make proclamations, he is pragmatic and adheres to reality without getting lost in flights of fancy. Judging from the first three races, the Drivers' title does not seem to be in question in light of Max Verstappen who has so far made it three out of three in terms of pole positions. The situation regarding the Constructors' title is different, as Vasseur wants to compete with Red Bull. An objective that may also be within reach Jean Alesi: “I was in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia for the first two races of the championship and I saw up close a team that was more on track, with better general organization – he wrote on The print the idol of Ferrari fans in the past – in the Scuderia there is no longer anyone who blames others, Fred was exemplary first of all in creating a group. Red Bull remains the reference, but different perspectives open up. The gap has been greatly reduced and pressure can be put on Red Bull, forcing them to take risks at the expense of reliability. The Constructors' World Championship could be a first concrete objective.”