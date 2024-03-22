It seems that love will not reign in this episode, since there will be more misunderstandings between Rigo and Michelle. This is what is seen in the new trailer for the series, which is in its final chapters. Adriana, after answering the phone and talking to the cyclist's girlfriend, will purposely create a dispute between both lovers, so that she can stay with the protagonist.

So as not to miss any details of the novel by RCNbased on the real life of the Colombian athlete Rigoberto Urán, on his way to the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics, here we offer you a guide so that you don't miss anything about the novel starringJuan Pablo Urrego and Ana María Estupiñán.

Watch HERE the trailer for episode 88 of 'Rigo'

When does chapter 88 of 'Rigo' come out?

'Rigo' episode 88 will be released on Friday, March 22, 2024. This outstanding production, which has captured attention throughout Colombia, is based on the successful career of the famous cyclist Rigoberto Urannicknamed the 'Toro de Urrao'.

The series explores the outstanding career of the athlete, who achieved significant recognition by winning the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games, an achievement that filled his home country with pride.

What time does episode 88 of 'Rigo' premiere?

Episode 88 of 'Rigo' will be broadcast on the indicated date from 8.00 pm Under the direction of Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, this acclaimed series has quickly captured the interest of the audience, which is why it is positioned among the most watched programs in Colombia. In addition, it has established itself as one of the most appreciated productions in the country, generating numerous discussions and comments on social networks, where fans analyze and highlight different parts of the story, reflecting its impact and meaning for the world. audience.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

Fans can watch 'Rigo' free of charge through the live broadcast of Canal RCN and its official website. This option not only allows you to watch the latest episode of this popular novel, but also enables the viewing of all chapters since the beginning of the series.

On the other hand, 'Rigo' is also on the Prime Video streaming platform, where users can enjoy all the episodes of the current season. However, unlike the free service, this alternative requires a monthly subscription to access the content.

What is the plot of 'Rigo'?

The official description of 'Rigo' begins as follows:

“The plot focuses on the life of an athlete destined to leave his mark, born to become a legend, under the promise made by his father: 'My son will be recognized worldwide'. Rigo is an eternal optimist at heart, naturally funny and charismatic, and this is reflected in the narrative based on his life and his three great passions: his father, who is taken from him by violence; Michelle, his childhood love; and the bicycle that he initially uses to sell lottery tickets in his town and that ultimately propels him to global stardom,” as detailed in the synopsis.

Cast of 'Rigo'

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

Rigo and Adriana in Italy, preview of episode 88 of 'Rigo'. Photo: RCN

