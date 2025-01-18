Mazón, rebuked by neighbors shouting “murderer” and “resignation” during his visit to the fatal accident in Benetússer

The ‘president’ of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón; the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé; The first vice president and Minister of Social Services, Equality and Housing, Susana Camarero, and the Minister of Emergencies and Interior, Juan Carlos Valderrama, have traveled to the town of Benetússer (Valencia), a municipality in ground zero of the Dana, after one man was killed and another injured in the collapse of a building’s staircase. The president of the Provincial Council of Valencia, Vicent Mompó, was also present.

Mazón, received at the University of Alicante with cries of “guilty” and “resignation”

Mazón arrived at the scene, got out of the official car at Camí Orba and walked onto Cruz Roja street, on the side of the building where the collapse occurred, which has been cordoned off by firefighters. Upon his arrival, he was rebuked by some neighbors who were located on Orba Avenue with the cry of “murderer” and they have asked for his resignation. Others have called him a “coward” and asked him “why didn’t you run when you had to run to raise the alarm.”

As soon as he arrived, he met with the Government delegate and remained in the area for about 10 minutes. Subsequently, from his account on the social network

“We are in permanent contact with the president of the Provincial Council and with the mayor of Benetússer to offer all our collaboration and carry out the coordination tasks that are necessary,” he highlighted, while expressing his “deepest condolences” to family and friends. friends of the deceased worker. “We hope for a speedy recovery of the injured person taken to the hospital,” he concluded.

The neighbors have also rebuked the mayor of the municipality, Eva Sanz (PSPV), whom they have asked to resign. For his part, Bernabé has been talking with neighbors on the street who have expressed their concern “because water keeps coming out and that water does not have to be good.” “We need professionals to give us peace of mind,” they asked him and asked if the pillars could be affected.

One deceased and one injured after a collapse in a garage in Benetússer during the DANA cleaning work



According to the first technical reports on the incident, the structure of the building has not been affected and the evacuation of the building, located on Cruz Roja street in the town, has not been necessary, the Consistory has indicated.