Food is not only a basic need, but the basis of a good health and a fundamental pillar for the emotional well-being. Among the most consumed foods in the world, rice and the paste They occupy a privileged place on our tables. However, these dishes not only nourish us, but have the ability to comfort us. But what is the reason for that feeling of well-being that we experience after eating them? The answer, according to the pharmacist and popularizer María de los Ángeles García, known as ‘Boticaria García’, has as much to do with the chemistry of our brain as with him pleasure of the palate.

In a video recently published on her Instagram account, Boticaria García revealed the keys of this phenomenon, connecting it with the impact that carbohydrates have on our body. “The serotonin hypothesis tells us that by eating a plate of pasta, or carbohydrates in general because rice also scores, we make it easier for tryptophan, a precursor of serotonin, to enter the brain.” According to the content creator, once we consume foods rich in carbohydrates, the tryptophan reaches the brain, where it becomes serotoninpopularly known as the ‘happiness hormone‘, “generating a feeling of calm and satisfaction.”

The secret of palatability

However, as he points out, this effect It doesn’t happen instantly.: «As a curiosity, it takes at least an hour for serotonin to be synthesized from tryptophan, so it is believed that this immediate feeling of pleasure is not only due to carbohydrates, but also to how tasty they are. the preparations that accompany it, which in fine art is known as palatability. In other words, the initial enjoyment we feel after the first bite comes not only from the chemical impact of carbohydrates, but also from the taste and texture of food. The combination of flavors, textures and aromas that accompany a pasta or rice dish, whether it is a creamy sauce, a homemade sauce or a mixture of spices, contributes significantly to that feeling of happiness.

“In summary, not only do rice and pasta manage to generate serotonin, but the corresponding sauce that accompanies them also contributes to that feeling of well-being,” concludes the pharmacist.