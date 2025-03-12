03/12/2025



Updated at 06: 29h.





Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid face this Wednesday, March 12, the second round of the Champions League, the fourth derby between the teams of the capital throughout this season. A match to which the Carlo Ancelotti as a whole comes with the advantage of a goal after the victory at the Santiago Bernabéu 2-1.

Rodrygo and Brahim’s goals in the first leg, counteracted by Julián Alvarez, give a slight advantage to Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions, although Simeone’s set counts in his favor with the field factor. There are no tickets for this appointment in the Metropolitan for days and the mattress fans will try to take the Cholo team in volandas, which is presented to this match after its stumbling block in the league in the visit to the Getafe.

Madrid, which on Sunday won the Vallecano Rayo in Bernabéu, recovers Jude Bellingham, absent in the first leg for this match. The English will reinforce the center of the Ancelotti field, in which Dani Ceballos is again low due to injury. The Uruguayan Fede Valverde points again to the right side of the white defense.

Simeone, on the other hand, has the entire squad at your disposal although Paul and Lenglet drag physical problems, but it does not seem to introduce many novelties with respect to the initial eleven that presented last week at Santiago Bernabéu, where Julián Alvarez’s goal left the tie very open.









The mattress fans have mobilized for this game and will fill the Metropolitan stands to push their team, which in the League match played in its stadium reaped a draw (1-1) against the eternal rival.

Szymon Marciniak will arbitrate the derby between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid on Wednesday. The Polish already directed the derby of the 2018 European Super Cup played in Tallin (Estonia) and that ended with 2-4 victory of the rojiblancos over Real Madrid in the extension.

It will be the ninth occasion that Marciniak, 44 and appointed best referee in the world in 2023, pite in Champions to Real Madrid with a balance against the Madrid players of four wins, three losses and two draws. With Atlético, it has better data, since, also in eight meetings in the maximum continental club competition, Diego Pablo Simeone accumulate seven victories and a defeat.

Atlético – Real Madrid, Champions League Hours

The attractive duel between Atlético de Madrid – Real Madrid, a match that is played on Tuesday at the Metropolitan Stadium and corresponding to the return of the round of 16 of the Champions League, is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. A duel in which the stands of the rojiblanco stadium will be full, with the presence of 3,000 merengues fans.

Where to watch online and on television the Atlético – Real Madrid of Champions today

The clash between Atlético and Real Real Madrid can be seen live on television and online through the retransmission of the Movistar Champions League channel (Dial 60). Fans will also be able to follow the minute by minute of the match of the round of 16 of Champions League through the ABC.es website, where readers can find at the end of the meeting the best chronicle.