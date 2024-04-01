All clues seem to indicate that the Spanish model Joana Sanz she forgave her husband Dani Alves after he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for sexually abusing a young woman in a nightclub in Barcelona.

The 40-year-old Brazilian regained his freedom last week, after remaining in prison. Brians 2 more than 14 months, upon being arrested in January 2023.

Dani Alves with his lawyer Inés Guardiola. Photo:EFE

The defense of Daniel Alves He got the Barcelona Court to release him provisional in exchange for the payment of bail and while the appeals of the sexual abuse case are resolved.

Upon his release from prison, Daniel Alves returned to the luxurious house he owns in Barcelona to serve his sentence there. There had been much speculation whether the model and businesswoman was living in the same mansion. Joana Sanz, who had left him before the trial and after learning of her husband's scandal.

However, a photo posted by the model Tenerife She revealed that the flame of love has arisen again in the marriage and that she decided to forgive him.

Brazilian defender Dani Alves and his wife Joana Sanz in London. Photo:Facundo Arrizabalaga / EFE

This Tuesday, on his official Instagram account, Joana Sanz uploaded the hand of Dani Alves to her stories squeezing his hand tightly and a tattoo that has united the two of them for years: “1+1=1″. The image was accompanied by a heart tattoo on the left side of Alves' hand.

In this way, the Spanish businesswoman and model puts an end to the rumors that spoke of a new love affair with another person.

Dani Alves and Joana Sanz Photo:Instagram: Joana Sanz

Denies a separation

The photo stands up to the words of Marc Leiradó, who introduced himself as a great friend of Joana Sanz and explained in the Europa Press microphones that the woman left the house she shared in Barcelona with Daniel Alves before he got out of prison.

“The information I have is that Joana “He hasn't been in that house since a few days before Dani got out of prison and I'm going to continue saying it because I have the evidence,” he said.

And he added: “I don't know what she is going to do tomorrow or in the next few hours, but to this day Joana is not in that house, but I am not going to give details of the relationship they have because that is something that is up to her.” respond to her, although if she is not in the house I believe that the facts speak for themselves.”

The Brazilian soccer player, Dani Alves, accompanied by his lawyer, Inés Guardiola, upon his arrival at his home after being released provisionally. Photo:EFE

