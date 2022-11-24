Also Mazda focus heavily onelectricannouncing a plan of 10 billion to gradually move to a fully electrified range a batteryincluding an unreleased sports coupe. In the two-year period 2028-2030 the launch of a fully electrified range is planned, also with a direct investment in the production of batteries which has led to an agreement with Envision AESC.

Mazda invests in electric cars

Mazda, with the aim of achieving the carbon neutralityinvests over 10 billion in the development of its future range of electric cars. The investment includes the design of one EV vehicle platform scalable that will be used for many models.

The Mazda prototype of a sports coupe

In the investment plan Mazda would also like own batteries for electric cars, especially after signing an agreement with Envision AESC for the supply of batteries for the production of electric vehicles in Japan.

Mazda electric motor production

Mazda has entered into a joint venture company with Ondo, Hiroshima Aluminum Industry and HIROTEC to develop high-efficiency production technology and establish a structure of production and procurement for electric propulsion units.

Mazda MX-30 electric motor

Mazda also announced that it has entered into a joint development agreement with Imasen Electric Industrial and ROHM for the inverter developmentincluding silicon carbide semiconductors, and signed a joint development agreement with Chuo Kaseihin and Fukuta Electric & Machinery for advanced technologies for i electric engines, also establishing a joint venture company together with two partner companies (Fukuta Electric & Machinery) to acquire and develop the electric motor technology.

New Mazda models 2023-2027

Mazda’s move to a fully electrified range follows two previous ones intermediate stagesin which the Japanese brand launches new thermal electrified models powered by biofuel.

Experience the new Mazda CX-60 Plug-in Hybrid PHEV

In fact, the launch of the is expected in 2023 Mazda MX-30 R-EVas well as other future electrified products (CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90). From 2025 to 2027 Mazda will debut a new hybrid system and new battery-powered vehicles.

Mazda MX-30 electric test video

In this second intermediate phase, the brand also aims to increase the efficiency of the heat engines “to the maximum”, also in preparation for a future use of renewable fuels.

