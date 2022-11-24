There are 2,361 new coronavirus infections today 24 November in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are 7 more deaths. The new cases, 420 confirmed with a molecular swab and the other 1,941 with a rapid test, are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,514,403. The healed grow by 0.1% (1,314 people) and reach 1,440,723 (95.1% of total cases). The data relating to the progress of the pandemic are those ascertained today on the basis of the requests of the national civil protection.

At the moment, therefore, there are 62,540 positives in Tuscany, +1.7% compared to yesterday. Of these, 499 (1 less than yesterday) are hospitalized: 16 (1 more) are in intensive care.

Since the last daily bulletin, 1,233 molecular swabs and 10,542 rapid antigenic swabs have been performed: of these, 20.1% were positive. On the other hand, 2,662 subjects were tested, excluding control swabs: 88.7% of these tested positive.

The trend by province

With the latest cases, the positives since the beginning of the emergency in the municipalities of the metropolitan city of Florence rise to 408,865 (586 more than yesterday), 100,042 in the province of Prato (105 more), 118,689 in Pistoia (152 more) , 77,283 in Massa Carrara (162 more), 164,073 in Lucca (310 more), 176,550 in Pisa (321 more), 137,908 in Livorno (267 more), 137,011 in Arezzo (163 more), 108,617 in Siena (141 more) and 84,382 in Grosseto (149 more). To these must be added 569 cases of positivity notified in Tuscany but which concern residents in other regions.

Tuscany has around 41,009 total cases per 100,000 inhabitants since the beginning of the pandemic (between residents and non-residents). At the moment, the notification province with the highest rate is Lucca (with 42,732 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), followed by Pisa (42,239) and Livorno (41,918). The lowest concentration is found in Prato (with a rate of 37,713).

62,041 are in isolation at home, because they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free (1,041 more than yesterday, plus 1.7%).

The 1,440,723 healed registered to date are in all respects, from a viral point of view, certified with a negative swab.

The deaths

The list of deaths is updated with 7 new deaths: 5 men and 2 women with an average age of 85.4 years.

With regard to the province of residence, the deceased are: 3 in Florence, 2 in Prato, 1 in Pistoia, 1 in Arezzo.

11,140 have died since the beginning of the epidemic: 3,528 in the metropolitan city of Florence, 903 in the province of Prato, 997 in Pistoia, 704 in Massa Carrara, 1,042 in Lucca, 1,254 in Pisa, 831 in Livorno, 713 in Arezzo, 602 in Siena, 409 in Grosseto. 157 people who died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region must be added.

The crude mortality rate for Covid-19 (number of deceased/resident population) is currently 301.7 per 100,000 residents. As regards the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (370.8 per 100 thousand inhabitants), followed by Florence (353.4) and Pistoia (343.5), while the lowest is in Grosseto (187.7).

All data will be visible on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19