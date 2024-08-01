The new one is arriving in Italian dealerships Mazda CX-8the new 7-seater SUV which offers greater habitability than the CX-60. It will be possible to discover it in preview in the showrooms of some Mazda dealerships in the month of August. The tour started on July 29th in Rome from Autoimport SPA and ends on August 29th in Treviso at the dealership Automarca SPA

New Mazda CX-80

The Mazda CX-80 tour includes ten stages in dealerships where you can preview all the details of the new flagship, which will be officially launched in October.

Below the tour dates calendar has started the July 29th in Rome and it ends August 29th in Trento.

Roma Autoimport SPA (06/88648402): 29 and 30 July 2024

Villanova di Castenaso Grand Prix SRL (051/6054373): August 1st

Modena Ferrari Giorgio SPA (059/365140): August 3

Milan MocautoGroup SRL (02/89343228): August 6

Saronno Gruppovis SPA (0331/349611): August 8

Brescia Autobase (030/3700322): August 10th and 19th

Verona Autolago SRL (045/8264210): August 21

Altavilla Vicentina Bisson Auto SPA (0444/371330): August 23rd and 24th

Padova Autoserenissima 3.0 (049/7625213): August 27

Treviso Automarca SPA (0422/362480): August 29

To be present at the presentation event, simply book for free by contacting the reference dealer which will provide all the details necessary to get to know the new SUV, a product of Japanese excellence.

The presentation of the new Mazda CX-80 in the 2024 tour

Mazda CX-80 Features

Thanks to its impressive dimensions with a wheelbase of 3.120 mmthe new Mazda CX-80 offers great interior flexibility: available in a 7 seats with three-seater sofa in the second row or 6-seater with two single armchairs in the second row. Available with motorization 249 HP inline 6-cylinder diesel and M Hybrid BOOST 48V technology o 327 HP Plug-in Hybridrepresents a multi-solution approach.

The CX-80 is also a plug-in hybrid

The CX-80 can be purchased in 5 trims (Exclusive Line, Homura, Homura Plus, Takumi, Takumi Plus), includes comfort, versatility and safety features such as 20” alloy wheels, LED headlights, infotainment with Alexa, three-zone climate control, rear camera, Smart Key, anti-theft system and Winter PackThe richer versions have standard upholstery in Nappa leatherdriving position adjustment via Face RecognitionHands Free tailgate, Bose audio system and panoramic roof.

The CX-80 can be pre-ordered until September 30th with the offer “Welcome Pack” which includes up to 5,000 euros advantage in case of exchange/scrapping, Mazda Advantage with a mini promotional rate and an exclusive accessory package.

The CX-80’s interior

Additionally, Mazda dealers offer a “Dealer Bonus” of 1,500 euros for the first customers who will purchase in advance by September 30th.

More details CX-80

Mazda CX-80 Photos

