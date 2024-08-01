The Soccer Champions Tour continues with an exciting clash between two giants of Spanish football: Barcelona and real Madrid.
This is the second game of the Soccer Champions Tour for both sides. For the Blaugranas, after their debut on Tuesday 30th against Manchester City in Orlando with a victory in the penalty shootout, and for the Blancos, after their debut on Wednesday with a defeat against Milan in Chicago. Despite the fact that Ancelotti’s men have one less day of rest, the team from the capital arrives slightly more fit, having played a friendly against Albacete in Valdebebas.
City: New Jersey, USA
Date: Saturday, August 3 (local), Sunday, August 4 (Spain)
Schedule: 1:00 (Spain)
Stadium: MetLife Stadium
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on Movistar+ Champions Tour.
In Argentina will be seen through Disney+ Premium, in Mexico on Disney+ and on USA on ESPN Sports.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester City
|
2(4)-2(1) V
|
Soccer Champions Tour
|
EU Olot
|
1-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Seville
|
1-2 V
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
3-0 V
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
0-2 V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
AC Milan
|
1-0 D
|
Soccer Champions Tour
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
2-0 V
|
Champions League
|
Betis
|
0-0 E
|
The league
|
Villarreal
|
4-4 E
|
The league
|
Alaves
|
5-0 V
|
The league
FC Barcelona is preparing for another Clásico with last season in mind, where they were able to win the pre-season match, but after that, during La Liga, or in the Spanish Super Cup final, the Blaugrana team was surpassed in every aspect by the Merengues. Despite this, with the new coach the club has started on the right foot, winning with a team full of young players from the youth academy against a Manchester City with players like Haaland or Grealish.
Real Madrid have also already played their first match of the pre-season tournament, which would be their second match if we count the friendly they played in Madrid before coming here, so they seem to be more fit for the match against Barcelona. In addition, although Mbappé will not be in the match, players like Endrick have brought freshness to the team and a new air that this can be a great year. To that we must also add players like Güler, who after the Eurocup have earned dividends in their favour to make a place for themselves in the squad.
FC Barcelona: Grief; Martín, Lenglet, Martínez, Fort; Casado, Bernal; Roque, Torre, Araujo, Lewandowski.
real Madrid: Courtois; García, Vallejo, Rüdiger, Vázquez; Ceballos, Modric, Güler; Latasa, Endrick, Brahim.
FC Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid. Both teams arrive with incomplete squads for the pre-season match, but considering last year’s results, it seems that Real Madrid is still one step above FC Barcelona.
