Sinaloa.- The rise in the cost of supplies keeps the worried tortilla sectorwhose members they do not rule out another possible increase at the price of your product.

High cost

Martín Félix Elenes, president of the Union of Tortilleros de Mazatlán, recognized that gas is one of the raw materials with the highest increase in cost.

“It rose about a peso per liter in a week, since previously it was 12.70 pesos and right now it is up to 14.40 pesos.”

Read more: Companies suffer from a shortage of young labor in Sinaloa

Previously, he indicated that the increase in gas remained between 30 and 40 cents, followed by another 20 cents, to recently conclude with 1 peso. He recognized that the increase in the price of the fluid is a hard blow for tortilla producers, since it is one of their main inputs.

increase with message

He said that the situation worsens for the tortilla makers, after the announced increase in the price of corn, which could take place from April 1. As of Friday, she commented that it will possibly increase thousand pesos per ton of grain.

He assured that the increase in the price of corn is a bad sign for the tortilla sector, since it could be announcing a new rise in the price of flour, another of the main inputs in the sector.

Félix Elenes assured that until yesterday he did not know how much the price of corn starch would increase.

Domino effect

The leader of the tortilla producers pointed out that the increase in the price of inputs has made his members study a possible increase in the price of tortillas in the coming months.

He recalled that it was in February when the first rise of 1 peso in the price of tortillas was presented, which is currently sold at 24 pesos per kilo.

He assured that citizens have not stopped acquiring the products made by the Union of Tortilleros, which until yesterday remained at 80 percent.

The rebound in sales, he assured, is related to the decrease in cases of Covid-19 infections, as well as the return to face-to-face classes in public and private schools.

He recognized that the increase in consumption has not been enough to offset the expenses generated by the acquisition of inputs.

Read more: It’s back! Letter M of the photographic whereabouts of Mazatlán, Sinaloa is reinstated

To understand…

The rise in gas

According to the Energy Regulatory Commission, from March 27 to April 2, a slight increase is expected for LP gas, which ranges from 26 pesos per kilo and 10.4 pesos per liter, for the municipalities of Concordia, Escuinapa, Mazatlán and El Rosario, while in Cosalá, Elota and San Ignacio the price of the fluid remains for the entire period at 27.77 pesos per kilo and 14.99 pesos per liter, costs that are considered the highest recorded in all of Sinaloa.

Otherwise, Culiacán, Badiraguato and Navolato are the municipalities of the State with lower costs, presenting prices of 25.94 pesos per kilo and 14 pesos per liter of LP gas.