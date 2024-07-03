Very changed

It seems that the choice that achieved the past June 2nd for a new period has injected a lot of spirit into the Mayor of Culiacanwho has as a priority the care of the most vulnerable sectors. And if he was ever criticized for not attending the open town council sessionsnow it is ready for resume these meetings.

All ready

Everything is ready for you Gerardo Vargas Landeros returns as mayor of Ahome after the elections in which he achieved his re-election. He would be the only one left because all those who requested leave are already back in office. The reinstatement is on Friday. Yesterday he was mentioned in Nogales, Arizona, his last vacation spot.

Good memory

He Mayor of Mazatlán, Édgar González, announced a month ago that he had more than 100 projects underway and 200 million pesos to apply before the end of the administration. Could it be that the mayor wants to leave a good memory in Mazatlan with the aim of seeking a candidacy for the next elections in 2027? It could be.

Promises

After winning the Guasave mayor’s office On June 2nd, Cecilia Ramirez Montoya She assured that with her there will be a better City Hall, one that is more sensitive and with social work, perhaps alluding to the fact that the current government lacks that. The elected mayor said that she is aware that the people are the ones who rule, so we will see how she performs.

Threat?

Four months before closing the period at the head of the administration, the Mayor of Angostura, Miguel Angel Angulo Acostaafter his return from his period of leave where he was looking for the re-electionreturned saying that he will evaluate the officials and that whoever does not measure up in their actions, he will make some changes, a speech that was taken as revenge.

