Russian Chief of Staff and Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov killed in one of the attacks by Ukrainian forces that hit a command post of Russian forces near Sevastopol and a military unit near Yevpatoria yesterday in Crimea? The rumors relaunched by profiles in both cases the interrogative is used. Anton Gerashenko, advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, is also awaiting confirmation.

Even the spokesman for the Ukrainian volunteers operating in the south, Sergei Bratchuk quoted by UNIAN, does not hide his scepticism, underlining however that “generals or high-ranking officers” were hit yesterday. There are no confirmations whatsoever.

Yesterday the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk thanked the pilots for carrying out the raids, underlining “the perfect combat work”. Moscow yesterday claimed to have shot down ten cruise missiles in Crimea and to have intercepted 36 enemy drones. It is not the first time that Gerasimov has been reported dead in an attack since the war broke out almost two years ago.