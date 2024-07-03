LBritish nurse Lucy Letby, sentenced to life in prison for killing seven newborns, She was found guilty on Tuesday by a Manchester court. attempted murder of another baby at the hospital where she worked.

At the end of the trial, which lasted for a month, the members of the court jury concluded that Lucy Letby, 34, had tried to kill ‘Baby K’, a girl born prematurely, who was in the intensive care unit at the Countess Hospital in Chester, north-west England, in February 2016.

In August 2023, The nurse had been sentenced to life in prison for killing seven premature newborns, as well as attempting to end the lives of six others in that hospital, between June 2015 and June 2016.

According to the investigation, Letby deliberately injected air into the babies, force-fed others with milk and poisoned two of the children with insulin.

This series of acts makes her the biggest child murderer in modern British history.

Reference image.

By the end of that first trial, the jury had reached no verdict on six other attempted murders of which he was accused, including that of ‘Baby K’.

According to the indictment, a pediatric consultant entered the intensive care room of the neonatal unit and She saw Letby standing over ‘Baby K’ “doing nothing” as the little girl’s oxygen levels dropped without any alarms being sounded.

The girl was transferred to a specialized hospital that same day, having been born extremely premature. Baby K died there three days later, although prosecutors did not charge Letby with his death.

Lucy Letby, who maintains her innocence and whose motives have never been clarified, has no chance to appeal her life sentence, British courts ruled in late May.

The verdict in the ‘Baby K’ case will be announced on Friday, July 5.

Meanwhile, investigators are reviewing the records of around 4,000 babies who were cared for by Letby during her time as a nurse at Liverpool Women’s Hospital and the Countess of Chester, it was found. The world.

Nurse Lucy Letby found guilty in the UK.

Letby, ‘the common denominator’ of deaths

Concerns about the former nurse, who had worked at the hospital since 2012, first arose in June 2015 after three babies died within a two-week period under her care.

In early 2016, Letby was removed from her clinical duties and placed in an administrative position in the office of risk and patient safety. At the time, she believed this was to ensure that staff were competent to do their jobs and looked forward to returning to the work she loved, she said. BBC.

Following the death of two male triplets in June of that same year, Letby was singled out as the “common denominator” of the deaths. and became the subject of a hospital examination.

In mid-2017 the unit contacted Cheshire Police to assist with the investigation and, after obtaining expert advice, arrested her.

“After searching for a cause, which they could not find, the consultants realised that the unexplained collapses and deaths had a common denominator. The presence of one of the neonatal nurses and that nurse was Lucy Letby,” said the prosecutor in charge of the case, Nick Johnson.

Diary of Lucy Letby, nurse accused of murdering babies in the UK

