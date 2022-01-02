Mayor Halsema issues emergency order due to busy corona demonstration

Mayor of Amsterdam Femke Halsema issued an emergency order on Sunday for the Museumplein, where a demonstration against the corona measures is taking place. Thousands of people had come to the demonstration under the guise of ‘drinking coffee’, while earlier this week it was banned by the Amsterdam triangle (mayor, police leadership, public prosecutor) for fear of large crowds.

The emergency order means that “no one is allowed to enter the square anymore,” the municipality writes on Twitter. The police are taking ‘phased’ action against people who ignore the ban on demonstrations. The ME has advanced. According to the ANP news agency, the square is now almost empty.

A live stream of the demonstration, which was organized by Samen voor Nederland, shows how the thousands of demonstrators who were first on the Museumplein are now moving towards the Vondelpark. The organization also presents the gathering on its website as a march, not as a standing demonstration. Those in attendance “take a stand against the way our freedoms are being restricted,” reads the official invitation.