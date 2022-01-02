In a year-end address, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) once again criticized the vaccine passport and attacked governors and mayors who enacted measures to try to contain the covid-19 pandemic in 2021. The Chief Executive’s speech was recorded and broadcast the night before last on national radio and TV. During the speech, there were records of pots in São Paulo and Rio.

“With the policy of many governors and mayors of closing businesses, decreeing lockdowns and curfews, the economic breakdown has not become a reality only because we created a program to help small and medium-sized companies,” said Bolsonaro. The president also highlighted the emergency aid and the Auxílio Brasil of R$400.

Bolsonaro once again said that he does not support the requirement of proof of vaccination in the country. “We do not support the vaccination passport or any restrictions for those who do not wish to be vaccinated.” According to him, however, immunization in Brazil is “an example for the world”.

VISIT. The president is on vacation in Santa Catarina. Hours before the speech went on air, on the last day of the year, he visited the home of a 95-year-old woman in São Francisco do Sul, leading a crowd to gather at the place. Yesterday, he returned to jet skiing and enjoyed the morning at Praia do Forte. •

