The mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni, together with the leader of the PSC, Salvador Illa and the president of the Provincial Council, Lluïsa Moret, on Monday, at the meeting of the new executive of the Catalan socialists. Enric Fontcuberta (EFE)

With 72 hours left until the plenary session of Barcelona City Council where the budgets must be voted on, Mayor Jaume Collboni has increased the pressure on the common people: “Let them have a little generosity, a broad vision and listen to what people say.” Collboni has pointed out the coincidences that his PSC Government has and with Ada Colau's party (with whom he governed for two terms) and has considered it “difficult to explain that in Friday's plenary session there was not a favorable vote from the commons.” “People do not want what happened in the Generalitat to happen”, where the common people rejected the accounts of the Government of Pere Aragonès, which decided to call elections, while, the mayor reproached, criticism is intensifying among “unions, neighbors, merchants”. or entities”, for not having budgets. “It was a political mistake that will have consequences for projects in Barcelona,” he insisted. during an interview in SER Catalunya.

In both cases there is an issue that for the common people is a red line. If in the Parliament Catalonia in common was castled with Hard Rock; For Barcelona in common, the condition they do not budge on is that they will not approve the accounts if a coalition government is not jointly negotiated. The party's bases are called to vote this afternoon on the final decision in which they are likely to reject the budget.

More information

The difference with the Generalitat is that in the City Council the mayor can resort to the issue of confidence to approve the budget. It is about calling an extraordinary plenary session after which, in the absence of support, if an alternative majority of the Government is not assembled within a month, the accounts are automatically approved. The budget being put to the vote amounts to 3,800 euros, a record figure in a few years of growth in budget availability due to the funds that the European Union approved after the pandemic.

Asked if he closes the door to a tripartite agreement with the commons and ERC, Collboni stated: “If there are budgets there will be an agreement, the expression of the policies are the budgets”, without detailing with whom, although the PSC closed an agreement for the You count on the Republicans. Before the electoral call, everything indicated that ERC would enter the Government when Barcelona had a budget.

With Colau the conversations were much less advanced. In any case, the electoral proximity and the post-electoral scenario in the Generalitat as of May 12, freezes any agreement. Collboni has predicted “a resounding and clear victory for Salvador Illa to guarantee that the page is turned” in the years of the process. In any case, Collboni has been open to talking to everyone, except the extreme right.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter