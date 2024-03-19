SSince the early morning, the Frankfurt police have been searching the homes of several dozen people who are said to have taken part in the riots last November before the Bundesliga game against VfB Stuttgart. As the Frankfurt public prosecutor announced, these were fans who carried out targeted acts of violence against stewards and police officers. They are accused, among other things, of breach of the peace, serious bodily harm and assault against police officers. The Frankfurt public prosecutor's office had applied for the search warrants, which were ultimately ordered by the court.

Catherine Iskandar Editor in charge of the “Rhein-Main” section of the Sunday newspaper.

The Frankfurt public prosecutor's office speaks of a total of 42 defendants who are accused of having acted “massively violently against law enforcement and police forces” on November 25, 2023 in the Waldstadion on Block 40, with the latter using barriers, flagpoles, fire extinguishers, belt buckles, plastic boxes, “We are said to have been attacked with towel holders and punches and kicks.” The attackers also wore masks. It is hoped that the searches will lead to the seizure of clothing and data carriers.

Special commission investigates

After the riots, the Frankfurt police set up a special commission to investigate the events in which around 200 people were injured, many of the attackers by pepper spray, which the police used after the officers were attacked in front of the northwest curve.

Eintracht supporters spoke of “disproportionate police violence” and the “most massive police operation ever in the Waldstadion.” The police, for their part, presented video footage that showed officers being attacked with bars, boards, iron bars and other objects. The escalation was recorded by cameras from this area of ​​the stadium. You can also see how some of the approximately 400 rioters, most of whom come from the northwest curve, masked themselves. The police later spoke to their officers of injuries such as hematomas, sprains, bruises, eye and respiratory irritation, and even a torn tendon.

The reason for the argument was an attack on a steward who, according to his instructions, did not want to let a fan who could not show a corresponding ticket into the northwest curve. Other fans then joined in and beat the steward, who then called the police for help. Video footage shows that the attackers, among other things, tore fire extinguishers from their anchorage in order to use them against the emergency services. The situation finally ended when the police called in additional officers and were able to retreat behind a so-called sector separation from Block 40 to Block 33.