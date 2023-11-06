You can now also buy the Maxus T90 EV in the Netherlands. What are you paying for it then?

The electric pick-up is no longer a strange phenomenon. You can already get several in the United States and Canada. Think of the Ford F-150 Lightning (true @wouter has also driven), for example. We are also eagerly awaiting the Tesla Cybertruck and of course there is also that insanely large and heavy GMC Hummer EV.

And that’s kind of the problem with all those cars that are so popular on the other side of the pond. They are simply too big for Europe. In our country, smaller pick-ups such as the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux are a lot more popular. However, these are usually still old-fashioned diesels.

Maxus T90 EV

That’s actually strange, because if you look at commercial vehicles, you see that electric propulsion has already become quite common. There is an electric alternative in almost every class and size from just about all brands. But not when it comes to pickups. Until now! Because check out this Maxus T90 EV. It is the first fully electric pick-up in the Netherlands. At least, one that is delivered according to official channels.

Maxus already has a complete ‘eDeliver’ series, a line of electric commercial vehicles, and this T90 EV pick-up fits in neatly with that. Despite Maxus being in The Netherlands is a fairly young car brand, it is not immediately an extremely striking or different car. That large grille obviously stands out, but the design is also comfort-in-class: sturdy and functional.

Specifications and price

The Maxus T90 EV is an electric pick-up, so. The engine has a power of 177 hp and 310 Nm and only drives the rear wheels. The battery pack is 89 kWh. This allows you to travel 330 km according to the WLTP cycle. Driving fast is not really wise with this car, as evidenced by the city cycle of the Maxus T90 EV.

If you take it easy you can suddenly reach 471 km on a battery. But hey, you didn’t buy a pickup anyway to cover so many highway miles. Fast charging should not actually have that name, because it is a maximum of 80 kW. Home charging is possible up to 11 kW. A cart can be placed behind it, braked up to 1,000 kg.

Then the prices of all that beauty. The Maxus T90 EV is available from 54,995 euros (excl. VAT). For that money you get 17-inch wheels, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, electric seats with leather upholstery, climate control and some other small items. There is only one option and that is metallic. That costs 650 euros (excl. VAT). You get a 5-year warranty or 100,000 km as standard (whichever comes first).

This article Maxus T90 EV is the first electric pick-up in the Netherlands first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Maxus #T90 #electric #pickup #Netherlands