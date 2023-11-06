BUDAPEST — As the crew repositioned the cameras for the next shot, 7-year-old Nell Sutton sat up in bed and asked her director, Shawn Levy, a question: “How are you going to make it look like night?”

Levy explained that the blue lights around the room would communicate the night on the screen. Nell settled back into her seat, with headphones on, to begin a scene in which her character, Marie-Laure, listens to the radio after her bedtime. Her father, Daniel, played by Mark Ruffalo, enters her and discovers her. She tells him that she is learning about the magic of radio waves. “The most important light is the one we cannot see,” he says.

Nell, cast as young Marie-Laure in “All the Light We Cannot See,” Netflix’s four-episode adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, is blind. Aria Mia Loberti, who plays the character 10 years later, is also blind.

In some ways, the forum seemed like any other. But this production was the first time that blind lead characters on a major television show were played by blind actors, and much attention was devoted to making the show as faithful as possible to the experiences of blind people.

“All the Light We Cannot See” is set in occupied France during World War II and follows Marie-Laure, a radio enthusiast, and Werner (Louis Hofmann), a young German radio engineer who is recruited by a squad Nazi Wehrmacht to track a radio signal transmitting resistance messages.

The title refers to the radio signals and the blindness of its protagonist, but also to moral blindness, Doerr said, adding, “In many ways, Marie-Laure is a character much more able to see than Werner for much of the story. book”.

The adaptation was directed and produced by Levy (“Stranger Things”) and co-produced by Dan Levine (“Arrival”). Levy contacted Doerr to propose doing a limited television series.

Levy said he and Levine agreed from the beginning that Marie-Laure, both as a child and as an adult, should be played by blind actresses. The show has big names — Ruffalo as Marie-Laure’s father and Hugh Laurie as her uncle, Etienne — but the actresses who play Marie-Laure would be lesser known. There are very few working blind actors. Producers and casting directors put out a global call, contacting schools and communities for the blind.

They first cast Nell, who was from a small town in Wales and had starred in a campaign for a British charity, but lacked further acting experience. Finding the older Marie-Laure took longer, and the production team watched hundreds of auditions before a tape of Loberti, a doctoral student at Pennsylvania State University who had no acting experience.

The production’s secret weapon, Levy said, was its blindness consultant, Joe Strechay, who has been legally blind since he was 19.

Strechay was consulted on all the adjustments the production made to the forum, such as adding tactile markings on the floor that Loberti and Nell could feel to establish their positioning and giving them time on set before filming to acclimatize.

A strength of the novel is how it immerses the reader in the experience of Marie-Laure’s world: through smell, sound and touch. Television is a visual medium, but there are ways it can foreground other senses.

“As a director, it’s very easy to become obsessed with image,” Levy said. “And there’s still that because ultimately this is a TV series that people will watch. Creating beautiful images is important to me, but my awareness of the tools I have as a director is more than 360 degrees.”

By: Imogen West-Knights