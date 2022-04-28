The Argentine goalkeeper They were Andrada He is not going through his best moment in the Mexican championship, due to the severe criticism he has received on social networks, after his mistakes in recent games.
For that reason, the environment of the Rayados de Monterrey advised the goalkeeper not to get hooked by the criticism against him.
It was his own Maximilian Meza who confessed that he along with Matthias Kranevitter they sat down to chat with They were Andrada to recommend that he ignore the bad comments of which he has been a victim.
“Just yesterday there in the locker room after training, as we are sitting next to (Matías) Kranevitter, we talked about the issue, which, obviously, has our support, that he be calm, that he not be influenced by social networks, that networks is the opposite of what happens in real life with people”, commented table.
“You are walking down the street and she will always give you that support, that affection, and on the other hand on social networks it is totally different, so we told her to be calm”
– They were Andrada.
Stephen Andrada He has been singled out in the most recent meetings of the Monterrey team for errors against Tigres, Toluca and Pachuca.
“He also knows and recognizes when he’s wrong and that’s the most important thing, when you admit your mistakes I think that’s where you tend to grow, you tend to improve so that’s very important,” he said.
“Obviously it’s not his fault either, we all have to take responsibility, for that we are a team, so I think that’s where the team and all together we will get ahead and also accompany each other so that we all improve, not only him,” he sentenced.
