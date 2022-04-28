Through its official accounts, the Welfare Secretariat announced the deadline to carry out the registration process for the support of the Welfare Pension for Older Adults, during the first registration day of 2022.

People interested in applying to receive this benefit must make the request in a timely manner and thus be able to access the economical support granted by the federal government and that bimonthly receive a total of 3 thousand 850 pesos.

It is important to remember that this financial support is aimed at people 65 years and olderhowever, to access the program it is important that you know that, in order to access the support, you must not have no kind of social protection systemsince the objective is to guarantee the population a dignified and full old age.

According to the information presented by the agency, the people who can apply to join the program during this registration period are those who have fulfilled the 65 years between the months of January, February, March and Aprilin addition to adding that their incorporation will be in person in the modules installed in the various entities, the registry has Deadline is Saturday April 30.

Dates for processing:

Monday April 25 – A, B and C

Tuesday April 26 – D, E, F, G and H

Wednesday April 27 – I, J, K, L and M

Thursday April 28 – N, Ñ, O, P, Q and R

Friday April 29 – ST U, V, W, X, Y, Z

Saturday April 30 – Any letter

In the case of people who turn 65 in other monthsit will be in the following weeks when the dates on which they will be able to register will be announced.

Likewise, the dependency indicated that for inscriptions, they will open 2 thousand 32 modules of registration throughout the entire national territory, for which he shared the link of gob.mx/welfare and get to know the module near your home or you can also request information through the Wellbeing Line 800 639 42 64. Remember that these modules will be operating only in a hours from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m..

Requirements:

For indigenous older adults, a document that proves residence in one of the municipalities classified as indigenous peoples.

Birth certificate

Valid identification document that can be the voting card.

Unique Population Registry Code (CURP)

Proof of address valid for a maximum of six months

For people between 65 and 67 years of age registered in the Register of right holders for the year 2018, it is only necessary to be active in the register.

Telephone contact

The Ministry of Welfare, reminds that in the cases of the interested parties who live within the entities of Aguascalientes, Durango, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo and Tamaulipasthe registration of older adults will take place between June 15 and 30This is due to the fact that in the entities there is an electoral ban due to the exercise of local elections.