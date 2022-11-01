Miami – A 43-year-old former Montenegrin boxer is accused by the United States of being the mastermind of a drug trafficking organization specializing in the international cocaine trade. Goran Gogic allegedly handled more than 20 tons of drugs using ships container ship of the MSC fleet. Gogic was arrested at the Miami airport shortly before boarding.

“The arrest and indictment of Goran Gogicformer boxer allegedly responsible for trafficking an impressive amount of cocaine, more than 20 tons, which he attempted to move through US ports, is a resounding victory for law enforcement, “he said. Breon Peace, New York Attorney. Gogic is accused of violating the Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act and the Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act.

According to the New York police, Gogic would have organized the maxi-cargo seized in June 2019 (almost 19,000 kg of cocaine worth over 1 billion) on board the Msc Gayane in what was one of the largest cocaine seizures in US history. Several crew members of the ship have already been convicted, but Gogic is the first person reported as one of the material perpetrators of the drug trade.

US law enforcement has also revealed two other major hijackings attributable to Gogic aboard MSC ships. In February 2019, 1,437 kg of cocaine were found aboard the MSC Carlotta while the ship was in New York Harbor. A month later another 537 kg of cocaine were found aboard the ship Msc Desiree in the port of Philadelphia. Law enforcement officials said they also seized significant amounts of cocaine linked to the same scheme in the ports of Panama, Peru and the Netherlands.

According to American magistrates, the MSC group – which reported having invested tens of millions in drug surveillance systems – it is completely unrelated to the story.

Gogic would coordinate with narcos in Colombia, corrupt crew members and a network of complicit dock workers whose job it was to load and unload drugs in Europe and the United States.

Dockers loaded the drugs at night using speedboats and using ship cranes. Once the cocaine was loaded on board, the crew members hid it inside containers to which counterfeit seals were affixed.

Gogic, if convicted, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years e a maximum up to life imprisonment.