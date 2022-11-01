The supply of water and electricity has been restored in the Kiev region, a day after Russian attacks that caused large-scale cuts in supply, announced on Tuesday (1) the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko.

The supply of water and energy “has been completely restored”, declared the mayor on Telegram.

Monday’s Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure left 80% of the city’s residents without water and 350,000 homes without electricity.

Klitschko said the city will proceed with some scheduled power cuts “due to the considerable deficit in the electrical system after the savage attacks by the aggressor”.

Ukraine’s army said Russia launched 55 cruise missiles and dozens of projectiles against various regions of the country on Monday.

Presidential adviser Oleksii Arestovich called the attack “one of the biggest bombings against our territory carried out by the army of the Russian Federation”.

But he pointed out that, thanks to advancing air defenses, including aid received from the West, “the destruction was not as critical as it could have been.”

Ukraine says Russian bombing last month destroyed nearly a third of its power plants and urged people to save electricity as much as possible.