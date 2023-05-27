the dutch max verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the championship and who aspires to win a third title in a row, will start first, ahead of the Spaniard Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), this Sunday at the Monaco Grand Prixthe sixth of the Formula 1 World Championship, which takes place in the streets of Monte Carlo.

Verstappen achieved his twenty-third ‘pole’ in F1 by covering the 3,337 meters of the track on the streets of the principality of the Costa Azul in one minute, eleven seconds and 365 thousandths, only 84 less than the Asturian double world champion; in a race than the other Spanish, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), will face from fifth place on the grid.

second youth

The Asturian double world champion, in a second youth at 41 years old and who is third in the World Cup, signed another sensational performance and was only eight hundredths of the time from the ‘pole’, which was captured by the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) , leader of the championship and who aspires to win a third title in a row.

“The last sector is our weak point in this circuit. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow, with the strategy and if there is something in the weather, but we will try to win”, commented the Asturian star, who, after getting on the podium four times in the first five races of the year -his first five with Aston Martin- he is third in the championship, 44 points behind the 119 with which he leads

Verstappen.

The other Ferrari, the Monegasque one charles leclercwill start third, from the second row, next to the French Esteban Ocon (Alpine), who finished fourth in qualifying this Saturday.

EFE