Inter-Atalanta will be a real playoff for qualification for the next Champions League. Inzaghi has 66 points and, in the event of a draw, he would be certain of at least fourth place; Gasperini, at 61, can get back on track with a win, especially if Juventus stop Milan. On Sunday in Naples, Inzaghi’s team lost and thus ended a streak of 5 consecutive wins in Serie A. In the first leg, Inter prevailed at the Gewiss Stadium 3-2 on the last day before the break for the World Cup in Qatar. Thanks to the victory against Hellas Verona, however, the Goddess is in the running for qualification for the next Champions League and already certain of participating in the European cups. Gasperini’s men have failed to score in five of their last eight away games against Inter in Serie A and have never won at Meazza since 2014-15.