Remedy is one of the most renowned video game developers. In recent years they have given us several very good titles such as Quantum Break, Alan Wake II and Control. Right now they are working on three new projects, among which are: Max Payne 1 and 2 and Control 2.

As for the Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes, Remedy has confirmed that they are already fully in production. However, director Sam Lake has indicated that it will be a huge job to bring these games up to modern standards. After all, you have to adapt their gameplay, not to mention that they will combine both games into one with a new graphics engine. Yet they are completely focused on him, In addition to having the support of Rockstar Games.

The news about Control 2 could indicate that it is quite close to arriving. According to its creators, they already have a fully playable version of the title. They are now in a phase of scaling up their production.. Perhaps at one of the end-of-year events we will see some preview of this sequel.

It should be noted that so far neither the remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2 neither Control 2 have a release date. But these updates from Remedy suggest that the wait won’t be long from now on. Hopefully they will soon release the first gameplay previews of these titles.

What other news did you share besides Max Payne 1 and 2 and Control 2?

Max Payne 1 and 2 and Control 2 These are just two of three projects Remedy is currently working on. The missing one is one that goes by the code name Condorwhich is a multiplayer spin-off of Control. They assured that they have already created different maps with different types of missions, and that it is already in the playtesting phase.

Finally, they shared some good news about their newest game, Alan Wake II. Despite having a somewhat slow start to sales, the multi-award-winning title has now recovered much of its production cost.. Plus, you’re also working on the next DLC that will expand the story and is coming this year. Which of these projects are you most excited about?

