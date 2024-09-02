Falcao Garcia He scored his first goal with Millionaires Last Sunday in the Bogota club’s 3-0 victory over Patriots at the Villavicencio stadium.

The 38-year-old from Santa Marta scored the second goal for the blue team after a game with several rebounds at the Rey Pelé stadium in Villavicencio, because in The U-20 Women’s World Cup is being held in Bogotá.

The numbers

“His last goal in Colombian football dates back to 2000 when he was just 14 years old and scored for Lanceros in the second division. With this goal he reached 346 goals in his career and equalled Víctor Aristizábal as the top Colombian scorer worldwide,” reported the EFE agency.

“At the celebration, he paid tribute to a fan, Javier Acosta, aged 36, who was euthanised on Friday as a result of a serious degenerative disease,” the agency said.

However, on the subject of the brand, Aristizábal warns that he has 348 goals, since he scored two with the Colombian national team, one in a friendly match against the Eintracht Frankfurt and Sao Paulo from Brazil.

Colombian statisticians point out that the two goals scored by the Antioquian forward are not counted, as they were scored in friendly matches with the national team and against clubs.

