There is currently a feeling of optimism in MotoGP, as the planned takeover by Liberty Media in 2025 gives hope for a new golden era. In addition, the new World Championship regulations for 2027 are eagerly awaited and with BMW, a new manufacturer is waiting (Alex Hofmann assesses the situation).

The mood in the World Superbike paddock is less euphoric, with production-based racing only being mentioned in passing in the news about Liberty, leading to the question of whether the championship has been neglected by promoter Dorna in recent years.

World Champion Jonathan Rea has spoken out several times about the state of the Superbike series, where he has been racing for over 15 years, but he also had an overall view of MotoGP during the 2012 season: “At times World Superbike has been a victim of MotoGP and has been seen as its little brother.”

Rea has been a full-time rider in World Superbike since 2009, and was therefore already competing in the series before Dorna took over at the end of 2012. The six-time world champion notes that “it is certainly not an advantage for World Superbike” that both championships are run by Dorna. At the same time, however, he also acknowledges the merits of the current promoter. “Dorna has done a good job and brought the manufacturers closer together,” he said.

“On the other hand, I was here in 2010 too. Back then there were BMW, Aprilia, Alstare (Suzuki, ed.), Honda, Ducati and Kawasaki. 2010 and 2011 were also very positive periods for the Superbike World Championship. I can consider myself lucky to have been able to experience both situations”, commented the Yamaha rider.

Jonathan Rea, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Obvious weak point: the World Superbike calendar

A glance at the calendar shows how little Dorna regards the Superbike World Championship. This year there is only one weekend outside of Europe, with events in Indonesia and Argentina canceled at short notice.

The gaps have been filled with circuits like Cremona, in Italy. The circuit south of Lake Garda has so far only hosted national championships. A few weeks ago it was announced that another MotoGP event would take place just 250 kilometers away, in Misano, on the Cremona weekend. The production-derived paddock shook its head.

In addition, the long breaks due to the unnecessary back-to-back races also led to criticism in the Superbike paddock. After the Assen event in mid-April, there were no races until the Misano round in mid-June. During this break, four MotoGP race weekends took place. The attention of motorcycle fans was completely focused on the premier class, while the Superbike World Championship was forgotten.

The impression is that Dorna is completely focused on MotoGP and that Superbike is taking a back seat. “It’s normal when you have the same owner,” said Jonathan Rea, adding: “The Superbike World Championship cannot compete with MotoGP in terms of spectacle. We have to accept that.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing – Ducati, Nicolo Bulega, Aruba.It Racing – Ducati, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Second career in SBK: Why so few MotoGP riders move to SBK

In the era before Dorna’s takeover, we saw many big names in the Superbike World Championship. Former MotoGP champions embarked on second careers after their time in MotoGP and were at times more or less successful.

“The Superbike World Championship was lucky when Carlos Checa, Max Biaggi and Marco Melandri arrived, riders capable of winning races in MotoGP. Biaggi was one of Valentino’s biggest rivals”, recalls Rea, who already in his rookie season had to compete with riders of this calibre.

But why have so few top MotoGP riders moved up to the World Superbike Championship in recent years, either taking on test jobs or retiring altogether? “The current MotoGP calendar doesn’t help,” admits Jonathan Rea.

The long MotoGP calendar, with 20 Grands Prix and more, takes away the desire of the riders, hypothesizes Jonathan Rea. “When the riders finish their career in MotoGP, they are finished. Riders like Dani Pedrosa or Aleix Espargaro no longer think about moving up to the Superbike World Championship because they have had enough,” explains Rea.

Jonathan Rea, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Almost no chance of promotion from World Superbike to MotoGP

At the beginning of the four-stroke MotoGP era, many manufacturers favored riders coming from the World Superbike Championship. However, not many SBK riders were able to establish themselves in Grand Prix racing, while now fewer and fewer talents are making the leap from production bikes to prototypes.

Jonathan Rea believes that promoter Dorna was and is not interested in paving the way for exceptional talent to reach MotoGP. He believes it could have been better marketed during its heyday: “If everything is under the same promoter, then there should be development. Dorna should have supported me on my path to MotoGP,” said an annoyed Rea.

He sees a similar picture with Toprak Razgatlioglu: “If Dorna wanted him, Toprak would be a global superstar. He has a great personality, he is extroverted and a showman. He should be riding in MotoGP. Toprak has an incredible personality and talent. But he is riding in the World Superbike championship. That’s why they can’t make him a megastar. He should be in the MotoGP paddock for that,” Rea acknowledges and is aware that time is running out for Razgatlioglu: “He is not young anymore. It’s difficult.”

Critics repeatedly say that the best World Superbike riders don’t have what it takes to compete in MotoGP. Rea feels a sense of satisfaction when he looks at how hard some of the best MotoGP riders had to fight. He points out that even successful MotoGP riders weren’t able to win straight away. “That strengthened our championship,” says Rea.

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK, Nicolo Bulega, Aruba.It Racing – Ducati, Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How can World Superbike survive alongside MotoGP?

If Liberty Media gets the green light and takes over Dorna as planned, the premier class marketing will be taken to the next level in the coming years to appeal to new target groups. The gap between MotoGP and the World Superbike Championship is expected to widen further. But how can the series survive in the future if manufacturers focus even more on MotoGP?

Jonathan Rea suggests that SBK weekends should be transformed into events with a festival feel. “We should establish that people are attending an event. It should be like a festival, like the Isle of Man TT. It should be a place where you can bring your family and enjoy the racing,” explains the record-breaking champion. “There should be the option to bring your child and have them ride a Yamaha PW50 in the fan zone,” suggests Rea. “Another idea could be to combine camping and concerts, like they do at the Le Mans 24 Hours.”

At some events you can already see the beginnings of this idea, but at others there is little to do after the sessions. While at Most, for example, there was still a lot to offer on the nearby lake, a week earlier at Donington there was not much entertainment for the fans after the races.

Jonathan Rea would like to see more interaction on weekends in general. “There are a lot of races, but as a fan you just sit in the stands,” he criticizes. “The fan experience could be better. They did a great job with the Paddock Show, but there’s not much happening off the track. I’d like to see a real festival.”

Jonathan Rea, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK, Xavi Vierge, Team HRC Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

World Superbike Championship with a new promoter?

It is not yet clear whether Liberty Media’s planned acquisition of Dorna will actually be approved. In the past, competition authorities have prevented Formula 1 and MotoGP from being organised under a single promoter. However, the environment has changed significantly since the decision was made almost 20 years ago. However, this risk has not yet been eliminated.

In this context, a spin-off of the Superbike World Championship from Dorna is being speculated. However, it is doubtful that a MotoGP takeover will only be authorised if Liberty separates from SBK. Overall, the quasi-series championship is too limited in importance. However, many in the SBK paddock believe that the Championship would be better off with a rival promoter to MotoGP.