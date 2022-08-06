While the Paris Saint Germain he feasted against Clermont, in his debut in the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season, one of his attackers spends difficult hours, and not precisely because of the sporting aspect, although today he has less and less room.

Leo Messi Y Neymar They started the season inspired: the first scored two goals, one of them brilliant, and provided an assist. The second made a goal and put another two, in the 0-5 of the first day.

With this scenario, and even without Kylian Mbappé, absent due to injury, the Argentine Mauro Icardi It would not be taken into account by DT Christopher Galtier. In fact, he did not call him up for the first game of the French league.

Why is Icardi not playing for PSG?

The newspaper L’Equipe revealed that Icardi was not called up for the match against Clermont because “he has to settle private matters.” Everything indicates that the topic has to do with the process of separating him from his wife, Wanda Nara.

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara face a new, and apparently terminal, crisis. See also Manchester United vs Brighton: schedule, TV channel in Spain, USA, Mexico and South America and possible line-ups Photo: wanda_nara on Instagram

Icardi arrived at PSG in mid-2019, requested by the team’s then coach, Mauricio Pochettino. However, he was losing ground and the arrival of Messi took away a lot of space.

In addition, PSG fans do not hide their disgust at what happened at the end of last year, when he was absent from the Champions League group stage match against RB Leipzig, precisely to resolve couple problems.

The issue came to the fore again this week, when the newspaper Le Parisien leaked some audios in which Icardi confirmed that he had separated from Nara.

DT Galtier spoke of the ‘undesirable’ label

Another leak, shared by Le Parisien and L’Equipe, revealed that Galtier and PSG sporting director Luis Campos spoke of a list of “undesirable” players, including Icardi, in a squad renewal process.

Galtier had to come out to clarify the issue: “Do you realize this name? We are talking about international players, players who can go to the World Cup. No, they are not undesirables!” he declared.

“We can’t pile players up every time a new coach comes in. In the end, that makes sessions with 27, 28 elements. It is difficult to work, difficult for the entire squad but more so for those who are going to have very little playing time, believe me, on a human level nothing was easy. But I wanted to be frank and direct and, with Luis, speak quickly with the players so that they have time to look back, reflect on the situation and not blame us, a few days before the end of the market. Only the future will tell,” he added.

Icardi could end up at the newly promoted Monza, in Italy, where PSG would contribute a part of his salary. It should be remembered that the transfer market closes at the end of August.

SPORTS