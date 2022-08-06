Train travel | The last time Europe was at war, a Finnish interrailer spent 52 hours on a train with soldiers – “I traveled through Yugoslavia without a penny of local currency”

The Interrail system was almost stopped in the 1990s, but in the end it was decided only to raise the price and divide Europe into zones. The travelogues of the 21st century, on the other hand, show huge technological leaps.

For subscribers

Interrail 50 Years, Part 2 of 3: The 1990s and 2000s

of the 1990s the beginning was dramatic both in European history and in European train travel.

The story is about Finns’ interrail memories, so let’s start with train travel: In 1991, a sales record for interrail tickets was set. A total of more than 400,000 passes were sold in Europe.