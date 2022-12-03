After the accusation of defamation, Maurizio Costanzo will have to pay an important sum for compensation

Without any shadow of a doubt Maurice Costanzo he is one of the most loved and respected conductors in the world of Italian television. Maria De Filippi’s husband got into trouble after being convicted of aggravated defamation. Now the matter is becoming more and more serious as the man will have to pay a large sum for compensation. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

The well-known TV host was sentenced to age 84. The reason? It all began in 2017 when, Maurizio Costanzo, on the occasion of an episode of his well-known program, became the author of offensive statements against the judge Vinicio Cantarini.

The latter took up the case Jessica Notarothe woman slashed on the face with acid on 10 January of the year 2017. Maria De Filippi’s husband had expressed a opinion about theoperated of the 56-year-old judge against Notaro’s ex-boyfriend, Edson Tavares.

Everything is taken care of during the bet by Maurizio Costanzo Show aired on April 20 of the same year. These had been the words of the famous conductor that cost him dearly:

Congratulations to this investigating judge, do we mean the name of the investigating judge who did this? We give the name. I want to congratulate the investigating judge. I say to the Csm, to the Superior Council of the Judiciary: give my compliments to this investigating judge who has decided this.

Maurizio Costanzo: how much is the compensation

The conductor had used these words to comment on the precautionary measure issued by the judge for Notaro’s ex-boyfriend in reference to stalking episodes. While the prosecutor had asked for house arrest, the judge had ordered a ban on approaching. Now the presenter has received the condemnation to one year in prison with suspended sentence and will be forced to pay a sum of 40 thousand euros.