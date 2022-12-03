Saturday, December 3, 2022
Accidents | A bus collided with a tram in Helsinki, the bus driver is suspected of running towards red lights

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 3, 2022
in World Europe
0

The traffic accident affects tram traffic on lines 6 and 8.

Helsinki On the border between Toukola and Kumpula, at the intersection of Hämeentie and Kustaa Vaasa roads, a bus and a tram have crashed.

The Helsinki police say on Twitter that the bus driver has collided with the side of a tram.

According to current information, no one has been injured, the police say.

The police suspect that the bus driver drove towards red traffic lights before the collision.

The driver is currently suspected of seriously endangering traffic safety.

Accident causes harm to tram traffic.

According to HSL, tram lines 6 and 8 run on a detour. Due to the accident, Arabia will not run on both lines.

